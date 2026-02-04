Henderson leads UC Riverside against CSU Fullerton after 39-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-15, 3-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-13, 5-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces CSU Fullerton after Andrew Henderson scored 39 points in UC Riverside’s 94-87 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 6-3 at home. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.5.

The Highlanders are 3-8 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Fullerton averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Titans. Christian WIlliams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 17.3 points for the Highlanders. Tyler Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press