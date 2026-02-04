Brubaker, Seattle U Redhawks take on the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (13-9, 6-5 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-17, 1-10 WCC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Candy Edokpaigbe and San Francisco take on Ella Brubaker and Seattle U in WCC play Thursday.

The Redhawks have gone 4-6 at home. Seattle U gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

The Dons are 6-5 in WCC play. San Francisco is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Seattle U scores 61.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 67.3 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 68.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 76.0 Seattle U gives up to opponents.

The Redhawks and Dons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brubaker is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Edokpaigbe is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press