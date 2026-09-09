Texas State squares off against UTSA in Week 2

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UTSA (1-0) at Texas State (0-1), Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas State by 1.5. Against the spread: Texas State 0-1, UTSA 1-0.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 349 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 188 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 161 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 7 points per game (129th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 516 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 360 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 156 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 59 points per game (135th)

UTSA Offense

Overall: 525 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 275 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 250 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (35th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 422 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 245 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 177 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (69th)

Texas State ranks 137th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 73.3% of the time. UTSA ranks 101st on offense, converting on 33.3% of third downs.

Texas State is 111th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to UTSA’s 14th-ranked +2 margin.

UTSA is 133rd in the FBS averaging 115 penalty yards per game, compared to Texas State’s 18th-ranked 30 per-game average.

Texas State ranks 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 33.3% of trips. UTSA’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 66.7%.

UTSA ranks 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:11.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 150 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaylen Jenkins, 34 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tucker Cusano, 58 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 275 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 81.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Will Henderson III, 99 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: D.J. Allen, 116 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Texas State fell to Texas 59-7 on Sept. 5. Jackson led Texas State with 150 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Torrance Burgess Jr. had 34 rushing yards on 12 carries. Cusano had three receptions for 58 yards.

UTSA won 45-16 over UT Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 5. McCown passed for 275 yards on 22-of-27 attempts (81.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Henderson had 99 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Allen had three receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas State hosts North Texas on Sept. 19. UTSA plays at No. 4 Texas on Sept. 19.

By The Associated Press