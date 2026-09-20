No. 11 Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston in Week 4

Sam Houston (1-2) at No. 11 Texas Tech (3-0), Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas Tech by 37.5. Against the spread: Texas Tech 0-3, Sam Houston 3-0.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 416.0 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 250.7 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 165.3 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 32.0 points per game (66th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 374.7 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 272.7 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 102.0 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (57th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 454.3 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 345.7 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 108.7 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (64th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 290.7 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 110.0 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 180.7 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 15.7 points per game (29th)

Texas Tech ranks 100th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.2% of the time. Sam Houston ranks 42nd on offense, converting on 46.7% of third downs.

Texas Tech leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Will Hammond, 744 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: J’Koby Williams, 249 yards on 40 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Johnson, 230 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Sam Houston

Passing: Landyn Locke, 973 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Alton McCaskill, 140 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Reed, 204 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech won 28-26 over Houston on Sept. 18. Hammond passed for 257 yards on 17-of-27 attempts (63.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 30 yards. Cameron Dickey had 65 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 13 yards. Johnson had four receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston won 59-0 over Nicholls State on Sept. 19. Locke led Sam Houston with 322 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 24 yards. Jerrian Parker had 52 rushing yards on six carries, adding two receptions for five yards. Kamari Maxwell had two receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas Tech plays at Colorado on Oct. 3. Sam Houston plays at Liberty on Oct. 8.

By The Associated Press