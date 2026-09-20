UCLA visits Maryland in Big Ten action

UCLA (3-0) at Maryland (2-1), Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UCLA by 2.5. Against the spread: UCLA 2-0-1, Maryland 2-1.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 490.3 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 203.7 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 286.7 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 41.7 points per game (24th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 362.3 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 253.7 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 108.7 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (81st)

Maryland Offense

Overall: 514.7 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 330.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 184.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (23rd)

Maryland Defense

Overall: 251.0 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 181.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 69.3 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (34th)

Maryland ranks 94th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.5% of the time. UCLA ranks 7th on offense, converting on 58.3% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. UCLA ranks 8th in the FBS at +5, and Maryland ranks 11th at +4.

UCLA is 135th in the FBS averaging 94.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Maryland’s 71st-ranked 57.0 per-game average.

Maryland ranks 92nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:18, compared to UCLA’s 39th-ranked average of 32:05.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 611 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 345 yards on 39 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 158 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Maryland

Passing: Malik Washington, 892 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 72.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Iverson Howard, 143 yards on 37 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 256 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UCLA won 52-38 over Purdue on Sept. 19. Iamaleava led UCLA with 276 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 55 yards. Knight carried the ball 18 times for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 23 yards. Morgan recorded 72 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Maryland lost 35-26 to Virginia Tech on Sept. 19. Washington led Maryland with 359 yards on 30-of-43 passing (69.8%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Harry Dalton III had 26 rushing yards on six carries. Durr put up 109 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

UCLA plays at No. 20 Oregon on Oct. 10. Maryland plays at Nebraska on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press