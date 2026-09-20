Oregon visits USC in top-25 Big Ten matchup

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No. 20 Oregon (2-1) at No. 12 USC (4-0), Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Oregon by 2.5. Against the spread: Oregon 1-2, USC 1-3.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 501.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 340.7 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 160.7 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 49.7 points per game (5th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 310.3 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 110.7 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (69th)

USC Offense

Overall: 500.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 324.8 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 43.0 points per game (21st)

USC Defense

Overall: 317.5 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 203.8 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 113.8 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (73rd)

USC is 75th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.1% of the time. Oregon ranks 24th on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

USC ranks 66th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Oregon’s 11th-ranked +4 margin.

Oregon ranks 117th in the FBS with 73.7 penalty yards per game.

Oregon leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Oregon is 73rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:10, compared to USC’s 14th-ranked average of 34:02.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 849 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordon Davison, 194 yards on 33 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Evan Stewart, 222 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,173 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 75.7 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 338 yards on 64 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 258 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oregon defeated Portland State 84-0 on Sept. 18. Moore led Oregon with 280 yards on 19-of-23 passing (82.6%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Davison carried the ball 13 times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for nine yards. Stewart had three receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

USC won 42-35 over Rutgers on Sept. 19. Maiava threw for 277 yards on 20-of-32 attempts (62.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Miller carried the ball 16 times for 102 yards and scored one touchdown. Dixon-Wyatt recorded 77 yards on five catches.

Next game

Oregon hosts UCLA on Oct. 10. USC hosts Washington on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press