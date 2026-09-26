Bryant Wesco’s punt return TD leads Clemson to a 24-10 win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Bryant Wesco Jr. had Clemson’s first punt return touchdown in eight years to break a tie late in the third quarter and the Tigers went on to beat California 24-10 Friday night in a game where both offenses struggled.

Both Clemson (3-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Cal (2-2, 1-1) struggled to generate much offense in the first matchup between the schools since the Golden Bears joined the ACC in 2024.

The teams combined for one offensive touchdown until Gideon Davidson put the game away with a 75-yard run with 2:59 to play. Davidson finished with 159 yards rushing and two TDs to give the Tigers their third straight win since a lopsided loss in the opener against LSU.

“Two games in a row, we’ve played some complimentary football,” coach Dabo Swinney said. “When we do, it’s a really good thing. But we’re a long way away from hoisting a trophy or anything like that. But at the end of the day, we’re 3-1. We’re still undefeated in the league and just got to keep finding a way to keep growing, learning.”

Cal got a field goal to tie the game on the opening drive of the second half, but Clemson went back ahead after the Bears punted on their next possession. Agnus Davies had a low 39-yard punt down the middle that Wesco fielded on the run. He eluded two tacklers and then broke it toward the Clemson sideline before racing in for the 65-yard score.

It was the first punt return touchdown for the Tigers since their national championship season in 2018 when Amari Rodgers had a 58-yarder in a win at Boston College.

“That’s the first punt return for a touchdown since ’18. That was a pretty good year too, so maybe that’s a good sign for us,” Swinney said.

The Tigers defense made the lead stand up as Cal never got close to the end zone again. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele finished 16 for 29 for 119 yards and two interceptions for his fewest yards in 17 career starts.

“We have to execute at a higher level, starting with me finding the answers,” coach Tosh Lupoi said.

Clemson’s Tait Reynolds wasn’t much better, throwing for 108 yards and turning the ball over twice in his second start.

“I really felt like we kind of made it harder than it needed to be,” Swinney said. “Just kind of call it early game jitters, if you will. I don’t really know, But he’s frustrated as well. Just some early game mistakes on things that he’s just got to clean up. It’s really not hard. I just think he gets a little jacked up.”

The teams traded interceptions on each opening drive and that set the tone for the first half dominated by the defenses. Cal struck first with a 35-yard fumble return touchdown by Kamar Mothudi.

But Clemson got a field goal and then took the lead on a 1-yard run by Davidson that capped a 17-play drive that was extended when Niles Davis jumped offside on a fourth-and-4 pooch punt out of field-goal formation.

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers played their fourth game ever in California and first since beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 7, 2019. Clemson looked nothing like that team led by Trevor Lawrence that went undefeated on the way to a third national title.

Cal: The Bears offense that was supposed to be the strength of the team in Sagapolutele’s second season struggled to move the ball with any consistency. Cal was held without an offensive touchdown at home for the first time since a 12-10 win over Washington in 2018. It last happened in a loss in a 21-3 defeat to Stanford in the 2012 Big Game.

Up next

Clemson: Hosts No. 6 Miami on Oct. 3.

Cal: At UNLV on Oct 3.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer