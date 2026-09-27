No. 2 Georgia and Vanderbilt meet in SEC action

Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0), Oct. 3 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Georgia by 24.5. Against the spread: Georgia 4-0, Vanderbilt 2-2.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 480.8 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 258.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 222.3 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 54.8 points per game (1st)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 232.5 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 182.0 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 50.5 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 13.3 points per game (18th)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 363.8 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 231.0 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 132.8 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (82nd)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 310.3 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 194.0 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 116.3 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (60th)

Vanderbilt is 121st in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time. Georgia ranks 43rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.3%.

Vanderbilt ranks 67th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Georgia’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 754 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 74.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 202 yards on 24 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Craig Dandridge, 171 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Vanderbilt

Passing: Jared Curtis, 746 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Sedrick Alexander, 165 yards on 37 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Junior Sherrill, 367 yards on 21 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia won 41-13 over Oklahoma on Sept. 26. Stockton led Georgia with 171 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. Dwight Phillips Jr. had 84 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Talyn Taylor recorded 110 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Vanderbilt lost 21-15 to Auburn on Sept. 26. Curtis led Vanderbilt with 199 yards on 22-of-33 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards. Makhilyn Young carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Sherrill put up 95 yards on six catches.

Next game

Georgia plays at No. 7 Alabama on Oct. 10. Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Oct. 10.

By The Associated Press