No. 8 Texas Tech and Cincinnati meet in Big 12 action

No. 8 Texas Tech (6-0) at Cincinnati (4-2), Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas Tech by 10.5. Against the spread: Texas Tech 3-3, Cincinnati 3-3.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 422.5 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 229.8 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 192.7 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (17th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 363.8 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 281.8 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 82 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (28th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 460 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 228.8 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 231.2 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 35.2 points per game (36th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 434.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 294 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (97th)

Cincinnati ranks 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 49.4% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 50th on offense, converting on 42.9% of third downs.

Cincinnati is 15th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Cincinnati ranks 93rd in the FBS averaging 63.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Texas Tech’s 36th-ranked 48.7 per-game average.

Texas Tech is 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:04.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Will Hammond, 1,334 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: J’Koby Williams, 538 yards on 74 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Johnson, 418 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

Cincinnati

Passing: J.C. French, 1,338 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Cole Tabb, 448 yards on 49 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: JaVonnie Gibson, 342 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech defeated Arizona State 53-25 on Oct. 17. Hammond led Texas Tech with 232 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown. Williams had 165 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for eight yards. Johnson had seven receptions for 120 yards.

Cincinnati lost 45-42 to West Virginia on Oct. 17. French passed for 389 yards on 22-of-30 attempts (73.3%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown. Tabb had 118 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown. Malachi Henry put up 128 yards on two catches.

Next game

Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Arizona on Oct. 31. Cincinnati hosts No. 10 Utah on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press