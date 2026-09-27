San Diego State hosts Texas State in Pac-12 matchup

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Texas State (2-2) at San Diego State (1-3), Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas State by 4.5. Against the spread: Texas State 2-2, San Diego State 0-4.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 523.3 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 242 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 281.3 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (37th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 469.3 yards per game (137th in FBS)

Passing: 348.3 yards per game (138th)

Rushing: 121 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (128th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 320 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 164.8 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 155.3 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (106th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 412.8 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 240.3 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 172.5 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (109th)

Texas State is 125th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.2% of the time. San Diego State ranks 120th on offense, converting on 32.7% of third downs.

Texas State is 85th in the FBS averaging 60.3 penalty yards per game, compared to San Diego State’s 26th-ranked 45.5 per-game average.

Texas State is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 57th at 82.4%.

San Diego State ranks 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:59.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 854 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Torrance Burgess Jr., 537 yards on 63 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Dawn Jr., 247 yards on 19 catches, 4 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 597 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Javion Kinnard, 312 yards on 56 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nathan Acevedo, 130 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas State beat Incarnate Word 63-10 on Sept. 26. Jackson passed for 244 yards on 17-of-20 attempts (85.0%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Burgess carried the ball nine times for 140 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Zechariah Sample recorded 92 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

San Diego State fell to Toledo 41-16 on Sept. 26. Denegal passed for 206 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. Josiah Lucas carried the ball nine times for 18 yards, adding one reception for -11 yards. Jacob Bostick put up 69 yards on three catches.

Next game

Texas State hosts Colorado State on Oct. 15. San Diego State plays at Oregon State on Oct. 10.

By The Associated Press