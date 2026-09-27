UNLV hosts Cal in Week 5

Cal (2-2) at UNLV (2-2), Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: UNLV by 2.5. Against the spread: UNLV 2-2, Cal 1-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 404.5 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 225 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 179.5 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (114th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 364.3 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 213.5 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 150.8 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (60th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 379 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 277.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 101.5 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (91st)

Cal Defense

Overall: 364.5 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 174 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 190.5 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (74th)

Cal ranks 113th in the FBS with 71.8 penalty yards per game.

UNLV is 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 58.3% of trips. Cal’s red zone defense ranks 19th at 71.4%.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 891 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 337 yards on 57 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Tastean Reddicks, 236 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 985 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 336 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 250 yards on 17 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UNLV beat Akron 38-10 on Sept. 26. Arnold passed for 290 yards on 17-of-29 attempts (58.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 28 yards. Thomas carried the ball 15 times for 113 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Reddicks had four receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Cal fell to Clemson 24-10 on Sept. 25. Sagapolutele threw for 119 yards on 16-of-29 attempts (55.2%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Mohammed had 51 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding three receptions for 30 yards. Strong had three receptions for 44 yards.

Next game

UNLV hosts North Dakota State on Oct. 10. Cal hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 10.

By The Associated Press