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Noah Kim tosses 2 TDs to help Eastern Michigan beat UMass 38-14

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By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Kim threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as Eastern Michigan beat Massachusetts 38-14 on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in Mid-American Conference play for the first time since 2005.

The Eagles (3-3, 2-0 MAC) spoiled Massachusetts’ first sellout at McGuirk Alumni Stadium since 2014 and handed the Minutemen their first loss of the season.

Kim opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kozy Isaac before Braydon Bennett’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Eastern Michigan a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Massachusetts (4-1, 1-1) pulled within seven on William Watson III’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Max Dowling with 28 seconds left in the half.

Eastern Michigan answered with two quick touchdowns in the third quarter. Kim connected with Joshua Long for a 2-yard score before Amareon Blue scored on a 9-yard run 24 seconds later to make it 28-7.

Joey Mattord added a 25-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Kim completed 21 of 30 passes without an interception. Eastern Michigan rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson threw for 210 yards and a touchdown for Massachusetts. Jabari Lewis caught six passes for 102 yards.

Up next

Eastern Michigan: At Akron next Saturday.

UMass: Hosts Miami (OH) next Saturday.

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