Pac-12 matchup features No. 23 Boise State against Fresno State

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No. 23 Boise State (4-1) at Fresno State (4-1), Oct. 10 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Boise State by 7.5. Against the spread: Boise State 3-2, Fresno State 4-1.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 438.2 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 211.6 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 226.6 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (50th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 372.6 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 258.2 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 114.4 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (50th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 369.2 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 213.4 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (76th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 358.8 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 215.4 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 143.4 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (27th)

Fresno State is 100th in third down percentage, converting 35.4% of the time. Boise State ranks 6th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 25%.

Fresno State ranks 3rd in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Fresno State ranks 9th in the FBS averaging 35.2 penalty yards per game.

Fresno State is 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.2% of trips. Boise State’s red zone defense ranks 19th at 71.4%.

Fresno State ranks 55th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:58, compared to Boise State’s 1st-ranked average of 36:14.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,058 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 685 yards on 108 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Rasean Jones, 359 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 1,034 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 66.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 286 yards on 42 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 322 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Boise State defeated Utah State 37-18 on Oct. 3. Madsen led Boise State with 244 yards on 17-of-21 passing (81.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards. Riley had 93 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for seven yards. Jones recorded 88 yards on five catches.

Fresno State beat Washington State 26-6 on Oct. 3. Mandal led Fresno State with 245 yards on 24-of-33 passing (72.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 27 yards. Luke had 46 rushing yards on six carries. Freeman had seven receptions for 61 yards. He also had two carries for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Boise State plays at Washington State on Oct. 24. Fresno State plays at San Diego State on Oct. 17.

By The Associated Press