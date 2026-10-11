Dylan Riley leads No. 23 Boise State past Fresno State, 38-31

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Riley ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and scored on a 44-yard catch-and-run to help No. 23 Boise State beat Fresno State 38-31 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid against the Bulldogs.

Boise State (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12 Conference) has won five straight since a season-opening 34-27 loss at then-No. 2 Oregon.

“Huge win for our program,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “Coach (Matt) Entz and Fresno State do a phenomenal job. It’s been a long time since we beat them.”

Riley, who went into the game leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 685 yards rushing and second in rushing yards per game at 137.0, ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run on Boise State’s second play from scrimmage. Zeke Martinez ran up the middle for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-7 less than five minutes into the game and the Broncos led the rest of the way.

Maddux Madsen was 23-of-34 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns for Boise State. Sire Gaines returned from a two-game absence because of a wrist injury and had 120 yards rushing and a TD on 20 carries.

“Our running backs ran really hard tonight — Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines,” Danielson said. “Our offensive line did a really, really good job. Our tight ends blocked their tails off. I think Matt Wagner is one of the better tight ends around.”

Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) lost for the first time since a 39-0 defeat at then-No. 14 USC in the season opener.

Jayden Mandal had 218 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes for Fresno State. Khristian Martin briefly came on for Mandal after a hard hit that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty and hit Ezekiel Avit for a 59-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Avit finished with six receptions for 96 yards and two scores.

The takeaway

Boise State: The Broncos had 512 total yards and scored on seven (four touchdowns, three field goals) of their eight drives before taking a knee on the final possession.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs’ defense struggled to get off the field all night, allowing Boise State 274 yards rushing on 6.1 yards per carry the Broncos controlled the ball for 38:58.

Up next

Boise State: At Washington State on Oct. 24.

Fresno State: At San Diego State on Saturday.

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