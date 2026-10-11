Bowling Green takes on Ball State in MAC play

Ball State (1-5) at Bowling Green (2-4), Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Bowling Green by 7. Against the spread: Bowling Green 3-3, Ball State 3-3.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 275.0 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 167.7 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (132nd)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 379.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 175.2 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 204.5 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (114th)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 308.0 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 190.2 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 117.8 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (125th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 467.3 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 248.5 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 218.8 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 39.0 points per game (134th)

Ball State is 130th in third down percentage, converting 28.9% of the time. Bowling Green ranks 18th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.2%.

Ball State is 119th in the FBS averaging 72.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Bowling Green’s 50th-ranked 51.8 per-game average.

Bowling Green ranks 126th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. Ball State’s red zone offense ranks 123rd, scoring in 73.3% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Jay Kastantin, 986 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Austyn Dendy, 271 yards on 77 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Scoby, 252 yards on 24 catches, 0 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Keldric Luster, 871 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: T.J. Horton, 312 yards on 43 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Hamilton, 273 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Bowling Green defeated Sacramento State 38-10 on Oct. 10. Kastantin led Bowling Green with 116 yards on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dendy had 86 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Scoby had six receptions for 70 yards.

Ball State lost 45-14 to Northwestern on Oct. 10. Luster passed for 209 yards on 27-of-41 attempts (65.9%) with one touchdown and one interception. Johnny Thompson Jr. had 15 rushing yards on seven carries, adding four receptions for 20 yards. Jabari Smith Jr. had seven receptions for 64 yards.

Next game

Bowling Green plays at Buffalo on Oct. 24. Ball State hosts Sacramento State on Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press