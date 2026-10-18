No. 23 SMU and Cal meet in ACC play

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Cal (3-4) at No. 23 SMU (5-1), Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: SMU by 17.5. Against the spread: SMU 2-3-1, Cal 2-5.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

SMU Offense

Overall: 470.8 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 329.3 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 141.5 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (46th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 303.0 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 164.8 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 138.2 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (47th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 378.4 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 288.1 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 90.3 yards per game (137th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (96th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 387.6 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 206.1 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 181.4 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (104th)

Cal ranks 107th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.4% of the time. SMU ranks 23rd on offense, converting on 48.1% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. SMU ranks 114th in the FBS averaging 69.0 penalty yards per game, and Cal ranks 131st with an 81.4-yard average.

SMU is 95th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.5% of trips. Cal’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 73.9%.

Team leaders

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 1,859 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 542 yards on 99 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Yamir Knight, 418 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,290 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 336 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 415 yards on 47 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

SMU beat Virginia 23-13 on Oct. 17. Jennings led SMU with 246 yards on 23-of-36 passing (63.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 26 yards. Raphael had 124 rushing yards on 22 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Yannick Smith had five receptions for 87 yards.

Cal was beaten by Wake Forest 41-7 on Oct. 17. Sagapolutele passed for 110 yards on 15-of-18 attempts (83.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ashten Emory had 56 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding three receptions for one yard. Hendricks put up 54 yards on eight catches.

Next game

SMU plays at Syracuse on Oct. 31. Cal plays at NC State on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press