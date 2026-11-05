No. 5 Arizona hosts Cal Poly following Kharchenkov’s 38-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at Arizona Wildcats (0-1)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Wildcats -30.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona plays Cal Poly after Ivan Kharchenkov scored 38 points in Arizona’s 84-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Arizona went 16-1 at home last season while going 36-3 overall. The Wildcats shot 49.9% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Cal Poly went 14-19 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free-throw line and 32.4 from deep.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press