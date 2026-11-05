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Freitag leads Oregon State against Cal Baptist after 23-point outing

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By AP News

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-1) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Cal Baptist after Daniel Freitag scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 102-61 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

Oregon State went 17-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Beavers averaged 5.5 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Cal Baptist went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Lancers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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