Ibukunoluwa leads Siena against Dayton after 30-point game

Siena Saints (1-1) at Dayton Flyers (1-1)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Dayton after Tim Ibukunoluwa scored 30 points in Siena’s 82-68 win against the Princeton Tigers.

Dayton finished 25-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Flyers averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Siena finished 9-7 on the road and 23-12 overall last season. The Saints averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press