Devin Ceaser scores 21, UMBC wins 85-70 against Morgan State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Devin Ceaser’s 21 points helped UMBC defeat Morgan State 85-70 on Thursday night.

Ceaser shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (2-2). Aidan Able scored 20 points, going 7 of 15 (6 for 12 from 3-point range). JP Ndong shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Alfred Worrell Jr. led the Bears (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Keith Richards added 18 points and six rebounds for Morgan State. Khali Horton finished with nine points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.