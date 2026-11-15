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Loyola Marymount hosts Chicago State following Price’s 20-point performance

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By AP News

Chicago State Cougars (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Loyola Marymount after Mike Price scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 87-67 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

Loyola Marymount went 15-17 overall last season while going 10-8 at home. The Lions gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 away from home. Chicago State is fourth in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kameron Foman averaging 3.2.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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