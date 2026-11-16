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Loyola Marymount takes down Chicago State 86-49

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By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 19 points as Loyola Marymount beat Chicago State 86-49 on Sunday.

Porter added 11 rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Zion Sensley scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Andy Sigiscar went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Mike Price led the way for the Cougars (2-4) with 15 points and two steals. Chicago State also got 12 points from Armari Carraway.

Loyola Marymount took the lead for good with 18:40 left in the first half. The score was 47-22 at halftime, with Porter racking up 14 points. Sigiscar led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Loyola Marymount is a matchup Saturday with Cal Baptist. Chicago State visits UIC on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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