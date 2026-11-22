MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrien Stevens had 18 points in Marquette’s 106-62 victory against Chicago State on Sunday.

Stevens shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (4-2). Royce Parham scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Sananda Fru shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Mike Price finished with 13 points for the Cougars (2-6). Chicago State also got 11 points from Davius Loury. Will Lovings-Watts finished with nine points.

Marquette took the lead for good with 19:41 remaining in the first half. The score was 57-25 at halftime, with Parham racking up 12 points. Marquette extended its lead to 75-31 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Ian Miletic scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.