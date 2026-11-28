SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Miles Webb had 27 points and 10 rebounds in South Carolina Upstate’s 87-78 win over Division-II Southern Wesleyan on Friday.

Derek Edmond scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (2-7). Jalyn Patterson shot 4 for 13 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists.

Isaiah Smith finished with 27 points for the Warriors. Jeremiah Camara added 18 points and two blocks for Southern Wesleyan. Jaren Morton also had 10 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.