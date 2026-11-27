RUSTON, La. (AP) — Dimp Pernell’s 25 points helped Texas State defeat Louisiana Tech 78-70 on Friday.

Pernell shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (9-0). Robert Fields shot 5 of 5 from the field to add 11 points. Paul Djobet finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds. It was the ninth straight victory for the Bobcats.

Braylon Wenger led the Bulldogs (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Louisiana Tech also got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Jaylen Fenner. Adam Boyd finished with 14 points, eight assists and two steals.

Pernell scored nine points in the first half and Texas State went into the break trailing 41-35. Pernell’s 16-point second half helped Texas State finish off the eight-point victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.