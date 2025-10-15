Skip to main content
Maple Leafs snap a 2-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Predators

By AP News
Predators Maple Leafs Hockey

TORONTO (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game skid with a 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews had two goals, including an empty-netter, and Jake McCabe and Bobby McMann also scored for Toronto. Cayden Primeau made 26 saves. William Nylander had two assists and added an empty-net goal. Matthew Knies finished with three assists.

Nick Perbix had a goal and an assist, and Michael McCarron, Erik Haula and Roman Josi scored for Nashville. Justus Annunen stopped 21 shots in a matchup of backup goaltenders.

Primeau, who was picked off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week with Joseph Woll away from the Maple Leafs due to a family matter, registered his first NHL victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube called a timeout after Nashville scored goals 44 seconds apart in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit. The Maple Leafs pushed ahead when Tavares scored his first goal of the season by banging home a loose puck after a nifty give-and-go between Nylander and Ekman-Larsson. McMann made it 4-2 through 40 minutes.

Toronto was coming off a 3-2 home loss to Detroit on Monday, while Nashville picked up a 4-1 victory over the Senators in Ottawa.

Up next

Predators: Play the third game of a four-game trip at Montreal on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

