Sabres take first lead of the season on a shot that rebounds in off glass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres took their first lead of the season on a shot that missed the net — the first time by, at least.

On a first-period power play, Jack Quinn fired a one-timer from the slot that sailed just right and over the net, bounced off the glass and fluttered in off goalie Leevi Merilainen’s back.

Tim Stutzle tied it for Ottawa in the period.

The Sabres were outscored 10-2 in losing three straight to open season — falling 4-0 at home to the New York Rangers and 3-1 at Boston and at home against Colorado. They have never opened a season 0-4, through were 0-4-1 in 2017 and 0-6-1 in 2013.

