Mammoth beat Flames 3-1 in home opener

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored second-period goals, Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Utah became the sixth NHL franchise to win each of its first two home openers. The Mammoth also earned their fourth straight win over Calgary after going 3-0 against the Flames last season.

Kevin Stenlund added an unassisted empty-net goal with 22.2 seconds remaining to complete the scoring for Utah.

Calgary has surrendered 19 goals through its first five games and has a minus-9 goal differential — second-worst in the NHL. Devin Cooley made his season debut for the Flames and finished with 29 saves.

Rasmus Andersson opened the scoring for Calgary on a power-play goal at 8:37 of the first.

Hayton got Utah on the board at 1:16 of the second. He leveled it at 1-1 after snapping the puck straight down the middle. Peterka gave the Mammoth their first lead at the 4:24 of the second, scoring on a close-range wrist shot off an unassisted breakaway.

Utah created many scoring chances in the second period because of six Calgary penalties. The Mammoth had an 18-3 advantage in shots on goal during the period, but failed to convert on four power-play opportunities. They are just 1 of 16 on the power play so far this season.

Up next

Flames: At Vegas on Saturday night.

Mammoth: Host San Jose on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOHN COON

Associated Press