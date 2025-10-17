Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift the Maple Leafs past the Rangers, 2-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Rangers Maple Leafs Hockey

Rangers Maple Leafs Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 58 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, William Nylander had two assists and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.

Juuso Parssinen scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

Matthews took a pass from Nylander on a 2-on-1 in the extra period after Rangers center Mika Zibanejad fanned on a terrific chance at the other end.

Knies opened the scoring on Toronto’s second power play of the night midway through the first period off Nylander’s setup to snap the Maple Leafs’ 0-for-9 stretch on the man advantage to start the season.

Parssinen tied it early in the third period for New York’s first goal in 170 minutes 39 seconds.

Up next

Rangers: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.