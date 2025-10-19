Nathan MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche race past Bruins 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche continued their strong start with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The Avalanche (5-0-1) have at least a point in all six games this season. It’s one of their longest point streaks to begin a season in franchise history. The team record is 11 (9-0-2) in 2000-01 when they went on to win a Stanley Cup title.

Josh Manson also scored and Martin Necas added an empty-net tally with 2:37 remaining. The power play continues to struggle as the Avalanche finished 0 for 5.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 13 shots to earn his league-leading fifth win. He turned in the stop of the night with 13:49 remaining when he made a glove save on a shot from John Beecher.

Beecher had the goal for for the Bruins, who were outshot 38-14 for the game and 16-2 in the second period. Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots.

MacKinnon continues to shine on home ice with six points (four goals, two assists) through three games at Ball Arena. He’s led the league in home scoring the past two seasons.

It was also MacKinnon’s 55th career multi-goal game, tying him with Milan Hejduk for fourth-most in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

Beecher gave the vocal Bruins contingent filling the arena an early reason to cheer with a goal 3:11 into the game. Colorado responded with goals from MacKinnon and Manson to take a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Brent Burns set up Manson’s goal to become the fifth different defenseman to notch a four-game assist streak at age 40 or older.

Avalanche center Zakhar Bardakov made his NHL debut Saturday. He played 53 games and had 17 goals for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL last season.

Up Next

Bruins: Close out a three-game trip Sunday at Utah.

Avalanche: At Utah on Tuesday.

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer