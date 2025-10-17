Skip to main content
Pinto scores NHL-leading 6th goal, adds shootout winner in Senators’ 4-3 victory over Kraken

By AP News
Senators Sabres Hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored his NHL-leading sixth goal and added the shootout winner in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Ottawa rallied to end a three-game losing streak, tying it on Dylan Cozens’ goal with 1:46 remaining in regulation. David Perron had a power-play goal, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots.

Chandler Stephenson scored twice for Seattle, giving the Kraken a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal early in the third. Shane Wright also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

The Senators announced Thursday that captain Brady Tkachuk underwent surgery on his right thumb and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Ottawa also is dealing with the loss of defenseman Donovan Sebrango, who was picked up off waivers by the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

The Senators have allowed an NHL-high nine power-play goals.

Kraken: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Senators: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

