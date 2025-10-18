Schmaltz has three goals and an assist as Mammoth beat Sharks 6-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had three goals and an assist, and the Utah Mammoth beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Friday night.

Clayton Keller had a goal and three assists and Liam O’Brien and Michael Carcone also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka stopped 18 shots as the Mammoth won their second straight and third in four games.

Tyler Toffoli, Jeff Skinner and Macklin Celebrini scored for San Jose, which was an NHL-worst 20-50-12 last season and is winless in four games (0-2-2) this year. Yaroslav Askarov finished with 28 saves.

Schmaltz finished off his second career hat trick 54 seconds into third, getting a pass from Keller from behind the net and scoring from the left side to push Utah’s lead to 4-2.

Carcone made it a three-goal lead at 3:25 and Keller pushed the advantage to 6-2 as he scored off a pass from Schmaltz with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Celebrini got his first of the season with a power-play goal with 3:09 remaining to cap the scoring.

Schmaltz got the Mammoth on the scoreboard 9:39 into the first period as he converted a one-timer off a pass from Logan Cooley on the inside edge of the right circle on a power play.

Schmaltz got his second of the night less than four minutes later as he got a pass from Clayton Keller and turning and firing a shot into the top left corner past Askarov.

The Sharks tied it with a pair of goals 1:50 apart in the second. First, Toffoli got San Jose on the scoreboard with a power-play goal at 5:23 as he knocked in the rebound of a point shot by Dmitry Orlov.

Skinner then tied it at 7:13 as his pass from the left corner to the front of the net went off Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole and past Vejmelka. It was Skinner’s third goal in four games this season.

O’Brien regained Utah’s lead with 3:51 left in the middle period. Askarov went behind the net to play the puck, but it bounced away and O’Brien got it on the left side of the net, spun and put a backhander in as the goalie tried to get back in position.

Up next

Sharks: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Mammoth: Host Boston on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL