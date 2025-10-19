Kyrou, Snuggerud score to back Binnington in the Blues’ 3-1 victory over the Stars

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud scored second-period goals, Jordan Binnington made 18 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday night.

Pius Suter also scored to help the Blues win for for the first time in three home games this season. St. Louis was outscored 13-3 in its previous two games at the Enterprise Center.

Mikko Rantanen scored and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars. They dropped their second straight after winning the first three games to start the season.

Kyrou scored on a give-and-go with Brayden Schenn to open the scoring at 2:27 of the second. It was the first time this season that Dallas did not score first. The Stars were the only team in the NHL to not allow the first goal in any game they played this season.

Snuggerud made it 2-0 with 6:08 left in the period, poking home a rebound off Pavel Buchnevich;’s shot amid a scrum in the crease. It was Snuggerud’s third goal in his last three games.

The goal came less than 30 seconds after Binnington robbed Wyatt Johnston with a glove save when Johnston found himself all alone in front of the St. Louis net after Justin Faulk’s giveaway.

Binnington continued to frustrate Johnston in the third period, getting his glove on another good chance early in the frame.

Rantanen finally got the Stars on the board with a tip-in of Johnston’s feed with 2:18 left, but Suter ended any hopes of a Dallas rally with an empty-netter with 1:01 left.

It was game No. 728 for Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, moving him past David Backes to take sole possession of seventh on the franchise list.

