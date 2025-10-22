Islanders beat Sharks 4-3 for third straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the winless San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night to win their third straight after dropping their first three games of the season.

Bo Horvat, Casey Cizikas and Emil Heineman also scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves. Schaefer extended his point streak to six games and is tied with Horvat for the team lead with seven points.

Collin Graf had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini also scored for San Jose, which fell to 0-4-2.

Rookie Michael Misa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had his first NHL point with an assist on Gaudette’s goal. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 23 shots.

Heineman picked up his third goal of the season in the closing minute of the opening period to give the Islanders a lead they did not relinquish.

Schaefer buried a pass from Anthony Duclair at 6:38 of the second period to extend New York’s lead to 4-2.

Graf scored short-handed to open the scoring at 8:29 of the first period, but the Islanders responded just 57 seconds later when Horvat connected on the power play. Cizikas made it 2-1 midway through the period before Heineman stretched the advantage.

Celebrini pulled the Sharks to within a goal midway through the third period, but San Jose could not score the equalizer.

Schaefer became the second defenseman in NHL history to record a point in each of his first six career games, joining Marek Zidlicky (six games from Oct. 9–23, 2003), and the second player in Islanders history to accomplish the feat, following Bob Bourne (six games from Oct. 9–22, 1974).

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press