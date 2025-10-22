Kempe scores in OT to end Kings’ losing streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a power-play goal 1:50 into overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Kempe’s goal came 14 seconds after Pavel Buchnevich was called for hooking on Quinton Byfield, giving the Kings a four-on-three advantage.

Alex Laferriere also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak, two of which came in overtime.

Justin Faulk scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who lost for the third time in four home games this season.

The Kings outshot the Blues 10-5 in a scoreless first period. Phillip Danault had the Kings’ best chance after he found himself all alone in front of the Blues’ net after a Jake Neighbours giveaway, but Binnington made a glove save on his backhander.

Laferriere’s goal gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at the 1:47 mark of the second period. Kempe forced a turnover at the blue line and sprung Laferriere in for a breakaway allowing him to go forehand-backhand into the upper corner.

Blues captain Brayden Schenn tried to give the team a spark with a big hit on Drew Doughty midway through the second and Tyler Tucker dropped the gloves with Jeff Malott a few minutes later, but St. Louis couldn’t build on it and had just three shots on goal in the frame.

The Blues doubled up their shots total from the second in the first three minutes of the frame. Faulk’s power-play goal at the 2:18 mark tied the game at 1-all.

Corey Perry made his Kings debut after knee surgery delayed the start of his season. Perry signed a one-year free agent contract with Los Angeles this summer.

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press