Nico Daws makes 29 saves, Devils beat Wild 4-1 for 6th straight victory

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Daws made 29 saves, Paul Cotter, Brenden Dillon and rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

New Jersey began the streak after an opening loss at Carolina, winning three each at home and on the road. The winning streak is the Devils’ longest since a 13-game run early in the 2022-23 season.

Jesper Bratt had an empty-net goal, and Dawson Mercer added two assists.

Cotter opened the scoring with 3:39 left in the first, jamming a loose puck past goalie Filip Gustavsson for his first of the season.

Dillon made it 2-0 with his second goal this season – and second in two nights – at 6:08 of the middle period.

The 24-year-old Gritsyuk – a fifth-round draft in 2019 — scored his first NHL goal on the power play at 4:53 of the third.

Minnesota’s Matt Boldy ruined Daws’ shutout bid with his fifth goal midway through the third.

Daws made his season debut after Jake Allen won New Jersey’s three previous contests. Starter Jacob Markstrom was injured in a victory at Columbus on Oct. 13.

New Jersey denied three Wild power plays to extend its streak of penalty kills to 21. The Devils have allowed just one power-play goal in seven games.

The Wild finished a five-game trip with one win, 3-1 over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Devils: Host San Jose on Friday night.

Wild: Host Utah on Saturday night to start a six-game homestand.

