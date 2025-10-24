Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Joey Daccord makes 32 saves in the Kraken’s 3-0 victory over the Jets

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Kraken Jets Hockey

Kraken Jets Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Joey Daccord made 32 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Thursday night for their only regulation victory on a six-game trip.

The Kraken ended the Jets’ winning streak at five. Seattle had an overtime victory at Toronto along with two regulation losses and two extra-time losses on the trip.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice — the second into an empty net — and joined Daccord in assisting on Jordan Eberle’s empty-netter.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 2:28 of the second period off a rebound.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

There were a pair of family battles, with Jets defensemen Haydn Fleury facing off against his younger brother, Cale, a blue liner with the Kraken with their parents in the stands. Jets winger Brad Lambert also went up against his uncle, Lane Lambert, the Kraken’s coach, for the first time. Lane Lambert’s mom — Brad’s grandmother — was in the building.

Up next

Kraken: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Calgary on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.