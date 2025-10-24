Podkolzin breaks tie with 1:09 left, Oilers rally to beat the Canadiens 6-5

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin beat goalie Sam Montembeault with a backhander with 1:09 left and the Edmonton Oilers overcame a late two-goal deficit to edge the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Thursday night.

Podkolzin scored for the first time this season. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had power-play goals in a 58-second span midway through the third period to tie it.

David Tomasek, Adam Henrique and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Edmonton. Calvin Pickard made 22 saves.

Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield each scored twice for Montreal, with the Canadians coming off a 2-1 overtime victory in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Montembeault stopped 23 shots.

Up next

Canadiens: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Seattle on Saturday night.

___

