Demidov has goal and 2 assists, Canadiens rally to beat Canucks 4-3

By AP News
Canadiens Canucks Hockey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ivan Demidov had a goal and two assists and the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson also scored to help Montreal improve to 7-3-0. Jakub Dobes stopped 28 shots.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for Vancouver. Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored.

The Canucks have lost three straight.

Suzuki pulled Montreal to 2-1 with 4:47 left in the second on a power play, extending his point streak to nine games (two goals, 11 assists).

Slafkovsky followed with a power-play goal of his own early in the third, and Matheson put the Canadiens in front at 8:19.

Garland capped the scoring with his 300th NHL point.

Up next

Canadiens: At Seattle on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

