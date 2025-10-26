Demidov has goal and 2 assists, Canadiens rally to beat Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ivan Demidov had a goal and two assists and the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.
Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson also scored to help Montreal improve to 7-3-0. Jakub Dobes stopped 28 shots.
Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for Vancouver. Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored.
The Canucks have lost three straight.
Suzuki pulled Montreal to 2-1 with 4:47 left in the second on a power play, extending his point streak to nine games (two goals, 11 assists).
Slafkovsky followed with a power-play goal of his own early in the third, and Matheson put the Canadiens in front at 8:19.
Garland capped the scoring with his 300th NHL point.
