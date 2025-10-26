Heiskanen scores twice as Stars rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored his second goal of the game during a four-on-three power play with 8:42 remaining and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Stars trailed 2-0 after the first period before scoring the final three goals of the game.

Carolina led 1-0 five minutes into the game on Jackson Blake’s unassisted goal off a faceoff in front of the Stars net. The Hurricanes increased their lead with 10.3 seconds remaining in the first period when Sebastian Aho scored with an assist from Nikola Ehlers after an errant pass from Heiskanen near mid-ice.

Heiskanen started Dallas’ rally with a goal 1:04 into the second period on a redirection with an assist from Esa Lindell.

Dallas tied it at 2-2 on Sam Steel’s power-play goal 4 1/2 minutes later on a redirect in front of the net on a shot from Thomas Harley.

Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen assisted on Heiskanen’s winning goal. It was Heiskanen’s sixth career multigoal, regular-season game.

Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi saved 31 of 34 shots. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger saved 26 of 28 shots.

The Hurricanes pulled Bussi with just over two minutes remaining but the Stars defense fended off a flurry of shot attempts to preserve the win. Dallas outshot Carolina 34-28 and had a 30-9 blocked shots advantage.

The Stars snapped a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0. The Hurricanes lost for the second time this season, their second loss in their past three games.

