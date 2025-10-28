Crosby has goal, 2 assists to reach 1,700 points as Penguins beat Blues 6-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists to become the ninth player in NHL history with 1,700 points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night.

Crosby, who accomplished the feat in the fourth-fewest games, is the fourth player in NHL history to reach the mark with one team. Crosby also had his 498th multi-point game, passing Mario Lemieux for the team record and sixth in NHL history on the all-time multi-point list.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games, while Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist. Parker Wotherspoon scored his first with Pittsburgh and Anthony Mantha added his fifth of the season.

Tristan Jarry made 22 saves to help the Penguins get their fifth win in six games. Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 and hasn’t lost in regulation since Oct. 14 at Anaheim.

Jordan Kyrou extended a seven-game point streak with a goal, while Nick Bjugstad and Mathieu Joseph also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer stopped 20 shots for the Blues, who lost their fourth straight game.

St. Louis has lost five of their last six games and allowed more than six goals in four of those defeats.

Crosby iced the game with a breakaway goal with 3:21 left in the third off a pass from Rust to make it 5-3. Crosby had the primary assist on Wortherspoon’s goal and the secondary helper on Rust’s second goal.

Both teams played without top forwards. Penguins forward Rickard Rakell will miss six-to-eight weeks after he was struck by a shot on Saturday against Columbus and underwent successful surgery on his left hand on Sunday. Robert Thomas (upper body) and Jake Neighbours (lower body), both normally on the Blues’ top line, are day-to-day.

Up next

Blues: Host Detroit on Tuesday.

Penguins: Open a four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press