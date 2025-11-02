Werenski, Monahan lift Blue Jackets past Blues 3–2 for fourth straight win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, Sean Monahan scored for his 600th NHL point, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Charlie Coyle also scored for his fifth point in the last two games and Jet Greaves made 37 saves, including 17 in the final period. The Blue Jackets have won six of their last seven games.

Justin Faulk and Nick Bjugstad scored in the Blues’ seventh straight loss. Joel Hofer finished with 32 saves.

Faulk opened the scoring on St. Louis’ first shot of the game, beating Greaves at 3:37 of the first period. That lead last just 1:01 before Coyle got the equalizer off the rebound of Cole Sillinger’s shot.

Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a lead with his wrister from the right circle with 8:05 left in the second period — scoring for the third straight game — and then assisted on Monahan’s power-play goal at 5:07 of the third. Monahan has 264 goals and 336 assists in 829 games.

The Blues pulled within one when Boone Jenner’s clearing attempt ended up with Bjugstad, who beat Greaves from the slot at 9:48.

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press