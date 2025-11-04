Skip to main content
Dvorsky scores his 1st NHL goal as the Blues stop a 7-game slide by edging the Oilers 3-2

By AP News
Oilers Blues Hockey

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal to start a St. Louis rally, and Pius Suter provided the game-winner with 1:23 to play as the Blues snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Suter stuffed home a rebound of Colton Parayko’s shot, capping the Blues’ comeback from an early 2-0 deficit.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its first win since a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Oct. 18. Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots.

Jack Roslovic and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Edmonton, which got two assists apiece from Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

Dvorsky, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 draft, dropped to one knee and pumped his fist after his one-timer on a power play made it 2-1 with 3:52 left in the second period.

Thomas, returning to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury, tied the score when he banked a rebound off Pickard and into the net. Philip Broberg’s one-timer missed the net and caromed off the boards to an open Thomas.

The Oilers opened the scoring just 8 seconds into a holding penalty against Oskar Sundqvist.

From below the goal line, McDavid threaded a pass to Roslovic for a tap-in at the top of the crease with 1:22 left in the first period.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 by rifling a one-timer past Binnington on a 4-on-2 rush 2:27 into the second.

Up next

Oilers: Finish a two-game road trip Tuesday at Dallas.

Blues: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By JEFF LATZKE
Associated Press

