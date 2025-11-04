Boeser scores twice, including in OT, to lead Canucks over Predators 5-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice, including the winner 4:58 into overtime, to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Evander Kane scored twice, and Jake DeBrusk also scored. Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for Vancouver, winners of two of three.

Filip Forsberg and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an assist for Nashville, and Erik Haula and Nick Blankenburg also scored. Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, losers of four of five. Luke Evangelista had a pair of assists.

With time winding down in overtime, Boeser came off the right wall and beat Saros in front with a backhand up high.

Vancouver’s first two goals came on the power play. Prior to Monday, Nashville had allowed just one power-play goal against on home ice this season, successfully killing 28 of the 29 times they were shorthanded through their first eight home games.

Kane had not scored in the first 13 games of the season.

Forsberg scored the game’s first goal at 6:47 of the opening period.

From the left boards, Brady Skjei found Forsberg skating through the slot. Forsberg’s first shot was stopped by Demko but he was able to tap in the rebound for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Kane’s power-play goal at 14:45 of the first made it 1-1. His second came at 3:02 of the third, giving Vancouver a 4-2 lead.

Bunting cut the Vancouver lead to 4-3 at 11:52 of the third and Blankenburg’s power-play goal with 3:22 remaining sent the game into overtime. Monday was the first time Nashville scored twice on the power play this season.

Up next

Canucks host Chicago on Wednesday.

Predators visit Minnesota on Tuesday.

___

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press