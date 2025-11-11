Rangers get an offensive outburst to beat the Predators 6-3 for their first home win this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored to end a lengthy goal drought on home ice, Gabriel Perreault picked up his first NHL point and the New York Rangers used an offensive outburst to defeat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Monday night for their first victory at Madison Square Garden this season.

Perreault assisted on Alexis Lafrenière’s goal a little over 24 hours after getting called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League. Artemi Panarin had two goals and Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Cuylle also scored, while Lafrenière had three points.

The Rangers matched their entire goal production from their first seven home games, when they were 0-6-1 and got outscored 23-6 before facing struggling Nashville. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves, including a blocker stop when he didn’t have a stick early in the third period.

Juuse Saros got pulled at the second intermission after allowing five goals on just 12 shots, with backup Justus Annunen finishing it out in net. Despite Matthew Wood’s first career hat trick, which doubled his goal total in the league, the Predators lost a fifth consecutive game and for the eighth time in their past nine.

Zibanejad’s goal on a semi-breakaway off a perfect pass from defenseman Adam Fox midway through the first was New York’s first at MSG in 141:27, dating to Oct. 23 against San Jose, two home shutout losses ago.

Gavrikov scored his second with his new team with 1:53 left in the first to restore the lead after Wood tied it on the power play minutes earlier. Playing for the first time since Oct. 9 after missing the past month with an undisclosed upper-body injury, center Vincent Trocheck had the primary assist.

Up next

Predators: Travel to Sweden to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Stockholm on Friday and Sunday in the NHL’s Global Series event of the season.

Rangers: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, looking to improve on their league-best 7-1-1 road start.

