Nathan MacKinnon has 2 goals and 2 assists in the Avalanche’s 9-1 romp over the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Cale Makar, Parker Kelly and Jack Drury also scored twice and the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche embarrassed the Edmonton Oilers 9-1 on Saturday night.

Gavin Brindley also scored, Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves and Devon Toews had three assists. The Avalanche have earned at least a point in six straight games to improve to 9-1-5.

Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton. The Oilers have dropped three straight to fall to 6-6-4.

Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made 17 stops.

MacKinnon assisted on Colorado’s first goal, picking up the 700th career even-strength point to join Joe Sakic as the only other player in franchise history to reach that mark. MacKinnon also stretched his points streak to eight games.

