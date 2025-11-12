Walker, Binnington lead Blues to 3-2 win over Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathan Walker scored the game-winning goal and Oskar Sundqvist added two assists, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

The Blues improved to 6-8-3, good for 15 points. The Flames fell to 4-12-2, good for 10 points.

Jordan Binnington registered 38 saves in his fourth win in 12 games. Binnington had been pulled in the second period in his previous start against the Capitals giving up four goals on 15 shots, including Alex Ovechkin’s historic 900th career goal.

Dustin Wolf recorded 28 saves as he fell to 0-4-0 in his career against St. Louis.

Dylan Holloway and Matthew Kessel also scored for St. Louis.

Calgary, which was shut out in its two previous games, got second-period goals from Matt Coronato and Rasmus Andersson.

The Blues have won eight consecutive games against the Flames — their second-longest active streak against any opponent.

Holloway tipped a shot by Justin Faulk past Wolf at 10:59 of the first period for a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead.

St. Louis made it 2-0 when Kessel hit a wrist shot from the right circle at 13:43. He took a cross-ice pass from Sundqvist and scored his first goal of the season and second in his career.

Walker tapped in a loose puck at 7:20 of the second period, extending the Blues lead to 3-0.

Calgary scored two goals in 25 seconds to make it 3-2 in the second period. The Flames ended their scoreless streak at 154.53 when Coronato beat Binnington over his shoulder with a snap shot at 14:04.

The Flames then added a goal on a high wrist shot by Andersson at 14:29.

Up next

Flames: Will host San Jose on Thursday.

Blues: Will host Philadelphia on Friday.

__

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press