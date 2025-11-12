Coyle scores shootout winner as Blue Jackets beat Kraken 2-1 to stop 4-game skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the winning goal in a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Kirill Marchenko also converted in the shootout as the Blue Jackets snapped their four-game losing streak in the finale of a five-game trip.

Adam Fantilli tied it for Columbus on a power-play goal late in the second period, assisted by Marchenko. Jet Greaves made his second consecutive start, following Monday’s loss to Edmonton. He had 22 saves and earned his first shootout win, stopping three of four attempts.

Ryan Winterton scored in the first period for the Kraken. Matt Murray stopped 33 shots in place of injured goalie Joey Daccord, allowing only a 5-on-3 goal.

Seattle has dropped two straight and three of four. The Kraken played their eighth overtime game this season — most in the NHL.

Coyle’s shootout goal was his 11th career winner.

Winterton scored with 3:17 left in the opening period. A snap shot from the left circle put the Kraken up 1-0.

Fantilli tied it with 1:38 remaining in the second. Prior to his fourth goal of the season, Fantilli was slammed into the net by Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who was called for cross-checking. That gave the Blue Jackets a 5-on-3 advantage.

Columbus captain Boone Jenner exited early in the second period with an upper-body injury.

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press