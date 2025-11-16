Skip to main content
Vilardi scores lone shootout goal to lift the Jets past the Flames, 4-3

By AP News
Jets Flames Hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves in regulation and overtime, then faced three shooters in the tiebreaker without allowing a goal before Vilardi ended it. Hellebuyck tied Harry Lumley for 30th on the NHL victory list with 330.

Mark Scheifele, Tanner Pearson and Cole Perfetti scored in regulation to help Winnipeg improve to 11-7-0. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists.

The Jets finished 2-4-0 on a six-game trip and swept the three-game season series with the Flames.

Jake Bean, Kevin Bahl and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves. At 5-12-3, the Flames are last overall in the NHL.

Coranto tied it with 1:14 left on a power play with Wolf off for an extra attacker.

Up next

Jets: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

