Wallstedt has 3rd shutout in 4 games, Wild beat Jets 3-0 for 5th straight victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves for his NHL-leading third shutout — all in the last four games — and the Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Minnesota had its second straight shutout and fifth of the season. On Friday night in Pittsburgh, resurgent starter Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots in a 5-0 victory.

Wallstedt improved to 6-0-2 and lowered his goals-against average to 1.94, helping Minnesota up its record to 12-7-4. The 23-year-Swede had consecutive shutouts against Calgary and Anaheim and made a career-high 42 saves Wednesday night at home in a 4-3 shootout victory over Carolina.

Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber and Denis Yurov scored. The Wild have nine victories and only one regulation loss in 11 games in November. They had lost nine straight to Winnipeg.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets dropped to 12-9-0.

Kaprizov beat Comrie over the shoulder from close in to make it 3-0 lead at 6:29 of the third period. Kaprizov extended his points streak to five games.

Minnesota made it 2-0 while killing a penalty late in the second. After a Winnipeg turnover in the Wild zone, Marcus Johansson sped down the ice on a 3-on-2 and fed the puck to a trailing Faber, who blasted a shot past Comrie.

Minnesota opened the scoring at 8:23 of the second when Yurov converted a pass from Yakov Trenin from behind the net, beating Comrie cleanly. The goal came just moments after Wallstedt robbed Kyle Connor from point-blank range.

The Jets lost defenseman Neal Pionk to an injury midway through the first period.

The loss spoiled the 900th career NHL game for Winnipeg assistant captain Mark Scheifele. He’s the franchise leader.

